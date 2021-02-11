Carnegie Hall continuing in-person classes for Valentine’s Day weekend

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall has been filling out its in-person classes offered for the first time in 2021.

The hall has been offering scholarships to children under the age of 18 and adults over the age of 50 in order to promote the unique opportunities that it’s offering. The hall will be hosting a class this Saturday in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“On Saturday, we’re having a class that will involve tie-die,” said Carnegie Hall Education Director Leah Trent. “You’ll be tie-dyeing tablecloths and napkins for your Valentine’s Day dinner. Also learning how to weave using basket-weaving techniques. Weaving hearts or snowflakes for décor.”

For more information or to sign up for classes at Carnegie Hall, visit its website at carnegiehallwv.org.