Senator Capito shares thoughts on how to sanction Russian Government

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito shared her thoughts today on how to sanction the Russian Government aside from a financial standpoint.

“The way to get to an end of this is to have the Russian people rise up and tell their leader that he’s killing people, that he’s killing their own forces and it’s time for him to leave.” Capito said, “I think we have to go on that front as well. That may not be the only answer, but certainly, financial sanctions are really hurting them now and we could hurt them even more.”

Senator Capito will be traveling to Poland and Germany today on a congressional delegation trip to speak with NATO officials and military for over two million people leaving those countries.

