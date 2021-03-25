Capito speaks on her trip to the border

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito went to visit the southern boarder last Friday.

The purpose of the visit was for Senator Capito and other government leaders to visit a processing facility where over a thousand migrant children are being held. Capito said that the facilities are crowded and many of the border agents are being diverted to take care of the children instead of disrupting drug trafficking.

“I think what he [President Biden] needs to do is first of all quit sending signals that if you come here and you step onto the soil of the United States that you are going to stay and go into the country and that your asylum case is going to be heard in four to five years,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “Let’s put together a plan where we have judges, where we can adjudicate these asylum cases quickly and we tell those unaccompanied children and their families you can’t come in, you could come in, or you may come in.”

Senator Capito says they also need to work on moving the children into the Health and Human Resource facilities and out of the holding facilities.