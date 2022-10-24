Capito responds to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data on last month’s border encounters

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) made a statement regarding the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data on migrant encounters at the U.S. southern border in September.

“The reports that migrant border crossings broke a record for the past year are stunning in scope, but sadly not surprising. Seeing illegal crossings for FY22 at 2.34 million, topping the previous high, which was last year, should startle even this administration into action.

“The consequences of these lax enforcement actions should concern every single American. The men and women who work tirelessly to try to protect our border from migrants and smugglers are being overrun.”

“In the absence of leadership by the White House, I will continue to advocate among my colleagues to provide the necessary resources and tools to enable those who serve to protect us to be able to do so.”

