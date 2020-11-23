Capito Nominates 31 West Virginians for Admission to U.S. Service Academies

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 31 qualified high school seniors from 11 counties in West Virginia. A board chosen by Senator Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominating these bright young West Virginians to represent our state at our U.S. Service Academies,” Senator Capito said. “For all of these students—high school seniors especially—I recognize this isn’t the school year they were expecting. However, I hope this announcement is a bright spot. These students have adapted to the circumstances and made the most of their year. I know they will continue to exude that West Virginia spirit in this next chapter of their lives.”

Service academy nominees are listed below:

U.S. Air Force Academy

John Martin Best
Wood County

Elliott Shepherd Blackwood
Kanawha County

Joshua Scott Kilbride *also nominated to the United States Military Academy
Jefferson County

Nicholas Reid Shirley
Berkeley County

Gina Sofia Sobinovsky *also nominated to the United States Military Academy
Berkeley County

Abby Lynn Turner
Ohio County

Samuel Antonio Vance
Cabell County

Elizabeth Lane Warner
Monongalia County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Mason Matthew Reddington
Jefferson County

U.S. Military Academy

John Edward Covert
Putnam County

Payton Annmarie Derrick
Jefferson County

John William Hall
Jefferson County

Cullen Andrew Horowicz
Jefferson County

Sebastien Luc Morel
Jefferson County

Michael David Poe
Jefferson County

Logan Clair Powell
Jackson County

Rebekah Katherine Rowan
Wood County

Jacob Patrick Schuck *also nominated to the United States Air Force Academy
Kanawha County

Xander Drake Shoemake
Mineral County

Lisa Sylvia Sobinovsky *also nominated to the United States Merchant Marine Academy
Berkeley County

Ryan Shane Sullivan
Fayette County

U.S. Naval Academy

Jason Todd Ashman
Jefferson County

Jonathan Christopher Howat
Putnam County

Ashton Blaine Hylton
Berkeley County

Thomas Francis Inman
Berkeley County

Benjamin Thomas Maiden
Jefferson County

Ethan Drescher Mayo *also nominated to the United States Air Force Academy
Kanawha County

Danielle Marie Quijano
Putnam County

Jackson Payne Shouldis
Cabell County

Aiden Rush Turney
Jefferson County

Paul William Gabriel Yeoman
Cabell County

