Capito Nominates 31 West Virginians for Admission to U.S. Service Academies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 31 qualified high school seniors from 11 counties in West Virginia. A board chosen by Senator Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominating these bright young West Virginians to represent our state at our U.S. Service Academies,” Senator Capito said. “For all of these students—high school seniors especially—I recognize this isn’t the school year they were expecting. However, I hope this announcement is a bright spot. These students have adapted to the circumstances and made the most of their year. I know they will continue to exude that West Virginia spirit in this next chapter of their lives.”
For more information on the Academy Nomination process, visit Senator Capito’s website here.
Service academy nominees are listed below:
U.S. Air Force Academy
John Martin Best
Wood County
Elliott Shepherd Blackwood
Kanawha County
Joshua Scott Kilbride *also nominated to the United States Military Academy
Jefferson County
Nicholas Reid Shirley
Berkeley County
Gina Sofia Sobinovsky *also nominated to the United States Military Academy
Berkeley County
Abby Lynn Turner
Ohio County
Samuel Antonio Vance
Cabell County
Elizabeth Lane Warner
Monongalia County
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Mason Matthew Reddington
Jefferson County
U.S. Military Academy
John Edward Covert
Putnam County
Payton Annmarie Derrick
Jefferson County
John William Hall
Jefferson County
Cullen Andrew Horowicz
Jefferson County
Sebastien Luc Morel
Jefferson County
Michael David Poe
Jefferson County
Logan Clair Powell
Jackson County
Rebekah Katherine Rowan
Wood County
Jacob Patrick Schuck *also nominated to the United States Air Force Academy
Kanawha County
Xander Drake Shoemake
Mineral County
Lisa Sylvia Sobinovsky *also nominated to the United States Merchant Marine Academy
Berkeley County
Ryan Shane Sullivan
Fayette County
U.S. Naval Academy
Jason Todd Ashman
Jefferson County
Jonathan Christopher Howat
Putnam County
Ashton Blaine Hylton
Berkeley County
Thomas Francis Inman
Berkeley County
Benjamin Thomas Maiden
Jefferson County
Ethan Drescher Mayo *also nominated to the United States Air Force Academy
Kanawha County
Danielle Marie Quijano
Putnam County
Jackson Payne Shouldis
Cabell County
Aiden Rush Turney
Jefferson County
Paul William Gabriel Yeoman
Cabell County