Capito Nominates 31 West Virginians for Admission to U.S. Service Academies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 31 qualified high school seniors from 11 counties in West Virginia. A board chosen by Senator Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominating these bright young West Virginians to represent our state at our U.S. Service Academies,” Senator Capito said. “For all of these students—high school seniors especially—I recognize this isn’t the school year they were expecting. However, I hope this announcement is a bright spot. These students have adapted to the circumstances and made the most of their year. I know they will continue to exude that West Virginia spirit in this next chapter of their lives.”

For more information on the Academy Nomination process, visit Senator Capito’s website here.

Service academy nominees are listed below:

U.S. Air Force Academy

John Martin Best

Wood County

Elliott Shepherd Blackwood

Kanawha County

Joshua Scott Kilbride *also nominated to the United States Military Academy

Jefferson County

Nicholas Reid Shirley

Berkeley County

Gina Sofia Sobinovsky *also nominated to the United States Military Academy

Berkeley County

Abby Lynn Turner

Ohio County

Samuel Antonio Vance

Cabell County

Elizabeth Lane Warner

Monongalia County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Mason Matthew Reddington

Jefferson County

U.S. Military Academy

John Edward Covert

Putnam County

Payton Annmarie Derrick

Jefferson County

John William Hall

Jefferson County

Cullen Andrew Horowicz

Jefferson County

Sebastien Luc Morel

Jefferson County

Michael David Poe

Jefferson County

Logan Clair Powell

Jackson County

Rebekah Katherine Rowan

Wood County

Jacob Patrick Schuck *also nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

Kanawha County

Xander Drake Shoemake

Mineral County

Lisa Sylvia Sobinovsky *also nominated to the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Berkeley County

Ryan Shane Sullivan

Fayette County

U.S. Naval Academy

Jason Todd Ashman

Jefferson County

Jonathan Christopher Howat

Putnam County

Ashton Blaine Hylton

Berkeley County

Thomas Francis Inman

Berkeley County

Benjamin Thomas Maiden

Jefferson County

Ethan Drescher Mayo *also nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

Kanawha County

Danielle Marie Quijano

Putnam County

Jackson Payne Shouldis

Cabell County

Aiden Rush Turney

Jefferson County

Paul William Gabriel Yeoman

Cabell County