Capito, Manchin announce wastewater infrastructure support for McDowell, Raleigh Counties through bipartisan law

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative will include McDowell and Raleigh County. The initiative will start in 11 communities, leveraging resources to help historically underserved communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities to address wastewater needs and eliminate harmful exposure to backyard sewage. Additionally, counties are eligible for funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

