Capito, Manchin announce emergency food and shelter program eligibility in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced West Virginia’s eligibility for up to $749,920 from the FY20 Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) National Board.
This funding, which was made available by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), is allocated to qualified cities/counties to assist local organizations dedicated to feeding, sheltering, and providing critical resources to people with economic emergencies.
“Unexpected emergencies compounded with the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic can be devastating for individuals and families across West Virginia. As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I was able to secure additional funding for the EFSP in FY20 that had gone unused in previous years, so that eligible jurisdictions could take advantage of much needed support. This funding can be used to provide transition assistance from shelters to stable living conditions, support for local food banks and pantries, and complete utility bill payments that keep lights on and homes warm. Making these resources available to our cities and counties is crucial as we head into the winter months and I’m glad my subcommittee was able to play a role in providing this much needed support across West Virginia,” said Chairman Capito.
“As COVID-19 cases rise in West Virginia and across the nation, our fellow West Virginians are hurting. These funds will help West Virginians in need by providing emergency funding for food and shelter programs across the state, ensuring those who need help have a roof over their head and food to eat as we enter the coldest months of the year. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that gives West Virginians a helping hand during hard times,” said Senator Manchin.
Individual cities/counties award eligibility listed below:
- Kanawha County – $84,653
- West Virginia State Set-Aside Committee – $60,364
- Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties – $54,677
- Monongalia County – $41,172
- Wood County – $38,257
- Harrison County – $32,040
- Raleigh County – $31,640
- Marion County – $26,365
- Putnam County – $23,953
- Mercer County – $23,011
- Ohio County – $20,496
- Fayette County – $19,309
- Marshall County – $16,755
- Logan County – $15,620
- Hancock County – $15,414
- Greenbrier County – $15,375
- Randolph County – $13,879
- Preston County – $13,698
- Jackson County – $13,028
- Nicholas County – $12,189
- Mineral County – $11,905
- Mingo County – $11,299
- Upshur County – $11,067
- Mason County – $10,822
- Brooke County – $10,448
- Boone County – $9,171
- Lincoln County – $8,797
- Lewis County – $8,384
- Wyoming County – $8,294
- Wetzel County – $8,229
- Roane County – $8,062
- Barbour County – $7,442
- Hampshire County – $7,197
- Taylor County – $7,068
- Braxton County – $6,810
- McDowell County – $6,707
- Calhoun County – $5,340
- Monroe County – $5,211
- Clay County – $4,940
- Ritchie County – $4,476
- Pocahontas County – $4,308
- Summers County – $4,179
- Tyler County – $3,999
- Webster County – $3,870