Capito, Manchin announce emergency food and shelter program eligibility in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced West Virginia’s eligibility for up to $749,920 from the FY20 Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) National Board.

This funding, which was made available by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), is allocated to qualified cities/counties to assist local organizations dedicated to feeding, sheltering, and providing critical resources to people with economic emergencies.

“Unexpected emergencies compounded with the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic can be devastating for individuals and families across West Virginia. As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I was able to secure additional funding for the EFSP in FY20 that had gone unused in previous years, so that eligible jurisdictions could take advantage of much needed support. This funding can be used to provide transition assistance from shelters to stable living conditions, support for local food banks and pantries, and complete utility bill payments that keep lights on and homes warm. Making these resources available to our cities and counties is crucial as we head into the winter months and I’m glad my subcommittee was able to play a role in providing this much needed support across West Virginia,” said Chairman Capito.

“As COVID-19 cases rise in West Virginia and across the nation, our fellow West Virginians are hurting. These funds will help West Virginians in need by providing emergency funding for food and shelter programs across the state, ensuring those who need help have a roof over their head and food to eat as we enter the coldest months of the year. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that gives West Virginians a helping hand during hard times,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual cities/counties award eligibility listed below :

Kanawha County – $84,653

West Virginia State Set-Aside Committee – $60,364

Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties – $54,677

Monongalia County – $41,172

Wood County – $38,257

Harrison County – $32,040

Raleigh County – $31,640

Marion County – $26,365

Putnam County – $23,953

Mercer County – $23,011

Ohio County – $20,496

Fayette County – $19,309

Marshall County – $16,755

Logan County – $15,620

Hancock County – $15,414

Greenbrier County – $15,375

Randolph County – $13,879

Preston County – $13,698

Jackson County – $13,028

Nicholas County – $12,189

Mineral County – $11,905

Mingo County – $11,299

Upshur County – $11,067

Mason County – $10,822

Brooke County – $10,448

Boone County – $9,171

Lincoln County – $8,797

Lewis County – $8,384

Wyoming County – $8,294

Wetzel County – $8,229

Roane County – $8,062

Barbour County – $7,442

Hampshire County – $7,197

Taylor County – $7,068

Braxton County – $6,810

McDowell County – $6,707

Calhoun County – $5,340

Monroe County – $5,211

Clay County – $4,940

Ritchie County – $4,476

Pocahontas County – $4,308

Summers County – $4,179

Tyler County – $3,999

– $3,999 Webster County – $3,870