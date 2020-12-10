Capito, Manchin Announce Drug-Free Communities Grant in Fayetteville

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $125,000 for the Fayette County Family Resource Network in Fayetteville through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program.

This funding was made available through the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and will help establish collaboration among communities to prevent and reduce substance abuse among young people.

“In order to properly combat the opioid epidemic and substance abuse in our communities, we must encourage collaboration between partners on the federal, state, and local level. The Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program is a great example of that inclusive approach and helps prevent our youth in West Virginia from going down the wrong path towards drug addiction. Just this year, I hosted White House ONDCP Director Jim Carroll in Williamson, Logan, and Huntington to show the devastating impact of opioids our communities and to see how local leaders in West Virginia are tackling the addition crisis directly. I will continue working hard to make sure our communities have the resources needed to prevent drug addiction and abuse in future generations throughout our state,” said Senator Capito.

“The drug epidemic has impacted every West Virginian, tearing families apart and taking many of our neighbors, family and friends from us too soon. The DFC program helps communities collaborate to combat the epidemic in their own backyard and provide vital resources to West Virginians in need. I am pleased the Fayette County Family Resources Network is receiving this funding to help our fellow West Virginians who are managing their substance use disorder. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I won’t stop advocating for funding to help our state address the drug epidemic and provide the help so many West Virginians desperately need right now,” said Senator Manchin.