Capito, Manchin Announce $1.3 Million for COVID-19 Response in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,389,154 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the State of West Virginia’s Office of the Adjutant General.

The funds will be used to support emergency protective measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, this funding provides the required 75 percent cost share for the purchase and distribution of commodities in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as N95 respirators, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, face shields, sanitizer, and sanitizer kits that were needed to respond to COVID-19 from March through July of this year. This operation was mandated under orders of Governor Jim Justice to procure emergency contracts for PPE in emergency response to COVID-19 within West Virginia.

“Through the decisive actions of Governor Justice, his cabinet, and the West Virginia National Guard, our state was quick to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and provide critical PPE for our frontline workers and residents. As chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I’m glad to have played a role in securing this funding that will provide much needed backfill from accumulated costs,” said Chairman Capito. “In the meantime, we must continue to operate with caution, provide PPE, and continue testing for COVID-19. This is especially important as we head into the holiday season and the colder months. I encourage all West Virginians to wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines, and take care of one another through this difficult time. Providing the resources we need back home to limit the spread of COVID-19 remains one of my top priorities.”

“Our front line workers need PPE to stay as safe as possible while they care for their fellow West Virginians. As COVID-19 cases rise in West Virginia and across the nation, keeping our healthcare professionals and front line workers properly equipped is vital,” Senator Manchin said. “This funding will help cover some of the costs already incurred for providing our fellow West Virginians the emergency resources they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis is far from over and we must all do our part by wearing our masks and following the guidelines to keep our family, friends, and neighbors safe. I will continue to fight for funding that supports our healthcare professionals and front line workers throughout this pandemic.”