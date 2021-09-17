Capito, Manchin Announce $1.2 Million for Local Law Enforcement, Domestic Violence Prevention

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,238,860

from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to support the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security’s Justice and Community Services section.

This funding was made available through the OVW’s STOP (Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program.

The STOP program aims to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

“Our communities in West Virginia depend on our local law enforcement officers, prosecutors, courts, and victim services organizations for safety, security, and justice. Making sure the tools and resources are available to help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence recover, while also preventing these terrible acts in the future, has been a top priority of mine throughout my time in Congress. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am glad to see these resources headed to West Virginia and will continue advocating for additional support needed to assist victims of sexual assault and domestic violence,” Senator Capito said.

“Ensuring our law enforcement has funding to prevent violence against women and support women who have been victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking is vital to the safety of our communities. The STOP program works to encourage partnerships between our law enforcement, courts, prosecution and victim services organizations to support victims and prevent these terrible crimes. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support our law enforcement and protect West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.

