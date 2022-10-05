Capito joins bipartisan colleagues in urging FCC to expand broadband access and increase internet speeds

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joins a bipartisan group of colleagues in urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take action to increase broadband speed requirements in existing programs.

The initiative will provide rural residents opportunities to access fast and reliable internet.

The FCC is considering proposals to update the Alternative Connect American Cost Model (ACAM) and Connect America Fund Broadband Loop Support (CAF-BLS) programs that help connect people to affordable broadband services.

The updates would extend financial support from the FCC in exchange for commitments to serve more people at higher broadband speeds.

