Capito and Murphy introduce bill to address Parkinson’s Disease

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn) introduced the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act. The act aims to unite the federal government in a mission to cure and prevent Parkinson’s, remove financial and health burdens on impacted families, and decrease government spending over time.

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing and second most common neurological disease globally, with 60,000 new cases diagnosed annually. The National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act will form an advisory council, including members of federal agencies supporting research care and services for Parkinson’s.

The council will:

Ensure coordination among all federal entities with responsibility for managing, treating, and curing Parkinson’s disease;

Evaluate all current federal programs related to Parkinson’s;

Write a national plan to prevent and cure Parkinson’s, reduce the financial impact of the disease on patients and the federal government; and

Report annually to Congress on progress toward the plan’s goals.

Related