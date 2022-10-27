Capito and Manchin announce clean school bus grants for three West Virginia counties

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $1,975,000 in funding for Wyoming, Boone, and Wirt County schools.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s (IIJA) Clean School Bus program provided the funding to replace and upgrade school buses with lower-emission vehicles.

Individual awardees:

Wyoming County Schools (Pineville)

o Awardee: Blue Bird Body Company

o Amount: $395,000

Boone County Schools (Madison)

o Awardee: Boone County Board Of Education

o Amount: $1,185,000

Wirt County Schools (Elizabeth)

o Awardee: Matheny Motor Truck Company

o Amount: $395,000

