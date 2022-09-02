Capito addresses West Virginia business leaders at WV Chamber of Commerce Business Summit

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) attended the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit, where she participated in several events with business and community leaders. Senator Capito addressed the summit with the latest information from the US Senate and plans for West Virginia’s economic development.

The theme of this year’s summit is Leaders Taking Action, which Capito stated was “fitting” as West Virginia’s future depends on “our ability to foster a pro-business, pro-growth environment in our communities.” Capito said, “While West Virginia has experienced some major economic wins, we need to make sure that we keep the focus to continue this positive economic momentum. I look forward to keeping up our efforts to do just that to make West Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

