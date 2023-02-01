Capito and Senate colleagues introduce new bills to support Alzheimer’s research

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), along with a bipartisan group of Senate colleagues, introduce a pair of bills to support progress in the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

About 65 million Americans ages 65 and up are living with Alzheimer’s disease creating healthcare costs of $321 billion per year, including $206 billion in Medicare and Medicaid costs.

The NAPA Reauthorization Act reauthorizes NAPA through 2035 and modernizes legislation to reflect strides in understanding the disease, such as a new focus on promoting healthy aging and reducing risk factors.

The Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act would continue through 2035. The Act requires the Director of the National Institutes of Health to submit an annual budget to Congress, estimating the funding necessary to fully implement NAPA’s research goals.

Only two other areas of biomedical research – cancer and HIV/AIDS – have been subject to special budget development aimed at speeding discovery.

