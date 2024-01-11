Canyon Rim Visitors Center Closed Until March

Fayette, W.Va (WOAY) The Canyon Rim Visitors Center is one of the most popular stops for those visiting the park, last year alone, nearly half a million people walked through the doors.

This year, the visitors center will be closed for both January and February.

“It’s currently closed, we are going to have it closed down for the months of January and February, and that’s because we are remodeling the visitors center with all new exhibits,” Dave Bieri, the NPS district supervisor said.

Getting these exhibits has not been an overnight task, this is a project that is four years in the making and has been spearheaded by Dave Bieri himself.

And although the outside overlooks are still open, the inside is closed to the public until the end of construction which is supposed to happen at the end of February.

“Right now we are doing some of the demo work, getting rid of all the old exhibits, ripping out floors, and tearing down wall treatments and all that, and then mid-February the exhibitors will come in and put in all the new exhibits” Bieri said.

If you want to see the old exhibits, almost all of them are being recycled to other state parks and offices around the state.

The visitors center will open back up on March 1st and for those wanting to get in contact with a ranger, you can stop by the park headquarters in Glen Jean on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Thurmond Depot on weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

