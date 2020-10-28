Candidate Paula Jean Swearengin casts early vote at Raleigh County Courthouse

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Paula Jean Swearengin casted her early vote this afternoon at the Raleigh County Courthouse.

Swearengin says she is really humbled by the people who have invested in her campaign. The average donation is $25 dollars and over $2 million was raised. Swearengin also thanked all of the volunteers who campaigned on her behalf.

“I am a Democrat, but this is not about partisan politics. This is about us surviving and we are in the fight of our lives. My opponent is corporate serving and not people serving,” Swearengin said.

Swearengin says if she is elected, 6 years from now you can still count on her to fight for issues in West Virginia.