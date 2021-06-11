Camp Royal open for summer 2021 camp registration

THURMOND, WV (WOAY) – Camp Royal is still open for its 2021 summer camp registration, where your kids will get to learn exciting action sport activities like mountain biking and skateboarding, learn about God and their identity, as well as give them a chance to just have fun. This year the camp will be holding 6 weeks of overnight camp and 2 weeks of day camp that’s full of action-packed activities, including activities held at the Bechtel Summit Reserve. This is the camp’s 4th year and their biggest summer yet.

“They have taught me so much, now I can board slide down stairs. It’s so fun,” says one Camp Royal camper.

“I’ve been here four years and I just started learning how to skateboard, I usually am on bikes, but I just started skateboarding,” says another camper.

The camp invites any kids who haven’t gotten to register yet to still participate, and the camp can even help them with costs through their scholarship program. If interested, you can call Camp Royal at (681)207-9414.

Related