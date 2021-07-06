Calvary Assembly of God to host annual community block party this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Calvary Assembly of God is holding its annual community block party this weekend.

The annual gathering will feature a morning worship at 10:30 followed by the festivities. They’ll have a community lunch, cornhole tournament, car show and much more.

Pastor John Jordan says he thinks people are just excited to get back outside and enjoy things again.

“I think people are hungry to get back out and engage with their fellow man,” Jordan said. “And this will just be another opportunity for them to do that.”

The church unfortunately had to cancel the gathering last year, so they’re excited to get this year’s going once again. It takes place this Sunday, July 11.

