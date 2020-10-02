Byrnside Branch Farm opens for fall season

UNION, WV (WOAY) – A Union farm has officially opened for the fall season.

Community members can now visit Byrnside Branch Farm to enjoy several outdoor fall activities. Visitors will have a chance to see live animals, buy pumpkins and do hayrides. The farm is open on Fridays 5 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm, and Sundays 1 pm to 8pm. The farm will run until November 1st.

“If you decide to buy any pumpkins or any tall decorations you just come up whenever you check out and let us know of what activities you have done and we’ll settle off with you in the end. That is a huge thing that sets us apart from other businesses,” Farm Manager Beckley McCormick said.

If you would like to visit the farm or learn information you can visit their Facebook page.