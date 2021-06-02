Business looking to bring roughly 100 jobs to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local business is looking to hire upwards of 100 people in the Beckley area.

Tranzact, a direct to consumer marketing agency working specifically with insurance, says they need dozens of insurance sales agents.

The jobs are career-focused and full-time. Tranzact’s VP of Licensing Harless Stover, says they’re looking for dedicated team members, and are excited to branch out and support the Beckley area.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Raleigh County,” Stover said. “So being able to provide really good jobs with great pay is really important to me. And it’s something that can really boost our economy.”

Tranzact is also hosting a job fair at their location on 221 Business Street this Thursday, June 3, from 1:00-5:00pm.

