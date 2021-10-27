Business After Hours highlights Bill Kinder and Associates and Arukah Touch

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Chamber of Commerce is hosting their regular area business networking opportunity, Business After Hours, this time at Bill Kinder and Associates and Arukah Touch in Beaver, as a way to inform and celebrate what both of these businesses do for the community. Centering around a Halloween and holiday celebration, local professionals came together to chat over food catered by The Corner Gas n’ Grill, do some networking, and learn about the progress Arukah Touch is making as a local massage business and Bill Kinder as a leading financial advising firm.

“About three years ago we added another service which involves tax credits for small and medium-sized businesses, and we’ve been able to help these businesses recover some costs as a result of this pandemic shutdown,” Bill Kinder says.

Participants in this week’s Business After Hours were eligible to win a massage package from Arukah Touch, $50 gift cards to Outback Steakhouse and Olive Garden, and the grand prize of a 3-day 2-night stay at Myrtle Beach.

To find out more about what Bill Kinder and Associates and Arukah Touch do, you can visit their websites at billkinderandassociates.com and arukahtouch.com, or find them on Facebook.

