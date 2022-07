HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Marshall Women’s Basketball has two new recruiting coordinators. While Jenna Burdette and Rudy Evans are new to that position, they are not new to the Herd.

Both are entering their second season with Marshall. Burdette and Evans have already had a busy offseason, helping bring in six transfers and two more freshmen, including Beckley’s own Olivia Ziolkowski.

The Herd finished the 2021-2022 season at 15-13 overall.

