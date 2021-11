FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A brush fire continues to blaze near the New River Gorge Bridge.

It is still an active scene between Endless Wall and Beauty Mountain.

Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in shortly before noon. The National Park Service and Nuttall, Fayetteville and Ansted Fire Departments were all on scene.

