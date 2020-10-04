Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club hosts poker run for Fayette County Special Olympics

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Brothers of the Wheel East Plateau Chapter Motorcycle Club held a special poker run to support the Fayette County Special Olympics.

The president of the local chapter James Jarvis says they’ve been helping out the Special Olympics for years, but this year has been unfortunately slow due to the pandemic.

“Normally every year we do a bog fundraiser for them. And due to the COVID stuff we haven’t been able to do what we normally do. So we decided a poker run would be a good way for everyone to still social distance and raise a little bit of money for a good cause,” Jarvis said.

Anyone participating in this poker run donated to the cause and directly supported the Fayette County Special Olympics. Jarvis says their fundraisers typically have decent turnout from the community, and he expected this one to be no different.

“Our fundraisers turn out pretty good, we hold three or four a year for the Special Olympics plus a couple of others. I’m hoping to raise a few thousand dollars for the Special Olympics.”

The East Plateau chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club has been partners with the Fayette County Special Olympics for 25 years. Jarvis says they’re just happy to help where they can.

“That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to help people. Anybody that needs a helping hand, we’re willing to help them.”

The Special Olympics allows people of all ages affected by a disability to get the chance to compete in sports and express themselves. All the funds raised by the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club go directly to the cause.

Anyone looking to give to the Special Olympics can either visit the East Plateau Chapter in person, or donate online.