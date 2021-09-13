Bridge Day Chili Cookoff canceled due to the surge in COVID-19 numbers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The decision was made to cancel the 12th annual Bridge Day Chili Cookoff after the growing surge in COVID-19 numbers around the region. And after last year’s chili cookoff cancelation, organizers of the annual event were reluctant to have to cancel it again this year but feel it is necessary to do so to help ease the spread of the virus.

“It’s a unique event, a lot of our other events we can make changes and mitigations, put things in place to where we can still do things social distancing and there’s less risk, but specifically with it being a chili cookoff, there’s a lot of moving parts, and trying to find ways and the tools to mitigate that we just weren’t at that level yet,” says Tabitha Stover, Executive Director of the Fayetteville Visitor Center.

The annual Taste of Bridge Day has also been canceled for this year, but the organizers of both events plan to make them bigger and better for when everyone can safely come back together without any risks associated with COVID-19.

