Bridge Closure on Cove Creek Road starting September 19

Monroe County, WV (WOAY) – County Route 3/14 Cove Creek Road will have a bridge closure at milepost 0.11 to 0.12 from Monday, September 19, at 7:00 am through Wednesday, September 28. Construction crews will be working on a structure and deck replacement.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstance may impact the project schedule. A detour will be in place to redirect traffic around the construction site. Motorists should observe all traffic control signs and devices and travel cautiously around the work zone.

