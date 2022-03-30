BREAKING: Bluefield murder suspects located and taken into custody

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The two suspects wanted in connection to a murder in Bluefield have been located and taken into custody.

According to Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Waggamon, Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace were taken into custody on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. in Dover, DE.

Brooks, 43, and Wallace, 22, are alleged to have fired multiple rounds into a car near the intersection of Rt. 460 and Cumberland Rd. in Bluefield last Wednesday.

A 13-year-old girl was discovered in the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to CAMC General in Charleston and later died from her injuries.

Related