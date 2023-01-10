Brandy Lawrence joined the WOAY team in July 2022 as a digital content producer and social media manager. As of December, she is honored to serve the mountain state as WOAY’s morning and afternoon anchor.

Brandy is a native West Virginian. She is a Woodrow Wilson High School and Concord University alumni, currently pursuing a master’s degree in Digital Marketing Communications at the West Virginia University Reed School of Media.

When she’s not at the news desk, you can find her watching movies, reading books, listening to music, writing, and spending time with her family and friends.

I you have any story leads or questions, feel free to reach out to her at blawrence@woay.com or news@woay.com.

