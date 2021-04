PIPESTEM, WV (WOAY) – A popular Summers County restaurant goes up in flames.

Crews were called to Brandon’s BBQ & Grille in Pipestem. There’s no cause yet, but six different departments showed up to fight the fire, including Summers County, Pipestem, East River and Athens,

The restaurant taking to Facebook tonight to say that no one was injured. However, it’s going to take a while, but they’ll just have to start over.

