Brandon Steele maintains House of Delegate seat from the 29th District

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County was associated with six districts for house delegate races in this week’s general election.

District 29 pitted Republican incumbent Brandon Steele against Democrat Xavier Oglesby. Steele kept his seat in winning 77% of the vote.

“I’ve always had a lot of positive support from my community,” Steele said. “It was just nice to see them turn out the way they did. In my district, as well as throughout the state. I think we had a very positive result, and again, I couldn’t be more pleased with it.”

Steele plans to continue working towards a piece of criminal law legislation that he started work on almost eight months ago.