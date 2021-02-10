Bradshaw Creek Bridge closing on Monday, February 15th

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that the Bradshaw Creek Bridge will be closing according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The closing will begin on CR 33 Seminole Road on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. for structure replacement. The project is located at milepost 2.10 to 2.20 on Seminole Road. This section of the road will be closed until the work is completed. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the road will re-open before sunset on Friday, October 29, 2021. Detours will be in place; detours are not suitable for large trucks or trucks with trailers.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

The anticipated completion date for this project is October 29, 2021. However, please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.