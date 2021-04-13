Boys basketball sectional brackets announced

WOAY – With the WVSSAC boys basketball postseason beginning next week, the brackets are being released for sectional and regional play. As was the case in previous years, both sectional finalists will qualify for regionals, with the regional winners advancing to the state tournament. Below are the known matchups for sections featuring area teams.

CLASS AAAA REGION 3 SECTION 2

#4 Oak Hill @ #1 Greenbrier East – Tuesday, April 20

#3 Woodrow Wilson @ #2 Princeton – Tuesday, April 20

Championship Game – Thursday, April 22 at highest remaining seed

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 1 (all games at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)

#4 PikeView vs. #1 Shady Spring – Monday, April 19

#3 Independence vs. #2 Westside – Monday, April 19

Championship Game – Wednesday, April 21

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2

#4 Sissonville @ #1 Herbert Hoover – Wednesday, April 21

#3 Nicholas County @ #2 Midland Trail – Wednesday, April 21

Championship Game – Friday, April 23 at highest remaining seed

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1

#3 Summers County @ #2 Bluefield – Tuesday, April 20

Summers County/Bluefield @ #1 Wyoming East – Friday, April 23

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2

#3 Liberty @ #2 Mingo Central – Tuesday, April 20

Liberty/Mingo Central @ #1 Chapmanville – Friday, April 23

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1

#5 Montcalm @ #4 River View – Tuesday, April 20

Montcalm/River View winner @ #1 James Monroe – Thursday, April 22

#3 Mount View @ #2 Greater Beckley – Thursday, April 22

Championship Game – Saturday, April 24 at Bluefield State College

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2

#4 Meadow Bridge @ #1 Webster County – Tuesday, April 20

#3 Richwood @ #2 Greenbrier West – Tuesday, April 20

Championship Game – Thursday, April 22 at highest remaining seed

