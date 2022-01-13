Boys basketball games suspended between Warriors, Renegades

WOAY Sports learned Wednesday that boys basketball games between Westside & Wyoming East will be suspended for at least two years.

This decision comes following an incident in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game in New Richmond, which was paused due to an altercation. The game would be finished, with the Warriors winning 58-53.

Two years ago, a similar in-game incident between the county rivals prompted a special Wyoming County Board of Education meeting, where it was decided that the games could continue at school locations with a special emphasis on sportsmanship.

As of Wednesday, only boys’ basketball games were confirmed to have been suspended. There has been no decision regarding girls basketball games.

