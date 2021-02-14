Both West Virginia teams lose by 1 point to Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Valentine’s Day weekend, both West Virginia basketball teams suffered heartbreaking losses to Oklahoma.

The men’s game went to two overtimes, with the Sooners winning 91-90. Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves made a jumper with 28 seconds left in 2OT to seize the lead. The Mountaineer’s had a chance to take the lead back, but Derek Culver and Jalen Bridges missed layups as time expired and West Virginia falls to 14-6 on the season.

Miles McBride scored 19 points, including a half-court buzzer-beater before halftime to tie the game up at 31.

While the men’s game was back-and-forth throughout, the West Virginia women’s team actually led for most of Saturday’s clash with the Sooners. However, a 15-5 fourth-quarter run by Oklahoma secured a 72-71 win.

The loss for the Mountaineers snaps an 11-game winning streak.