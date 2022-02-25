Both Marshall teams fall to Blue Raiders

WOAY – The two Marshall basketball teams had been putting together good results entering Thursday, but both squads would struggle Thursday in their respective matchups with Middle Tennessee.

The men’s game saw the Herd leading 27-24 at halftime, before the Blue Raiders scored 50 in the second half to win 74-65. Andrew Taylor led Marshall with 24 points, while Obinna Anochili-Killen came close to a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Marshall women struggled in the opening minutes against the Lady Raiders in Huntington, falling 65-57. Savannah Wheeler recorded 22 points and seven rebounds, but was the only Marshall player to reach double figures.

Both Herd teams play Western Kentucky twice to close the regular season; the men will play in Huntington Wednesday, while the women’s home game is Saturday, March 5.

Related