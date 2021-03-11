Both Marshall teams fall in Conference USA Tournament

WOAY – The two Marshall basketball teams each took to the court Wednesday for the first round of the Conference USA Tournament. However, it would be their opponents advancing to the second round.

The Herd men played a close contest with Rice, but it was the Owls winning 72-68 to advance. Jarrod West led Marshall with 19 points, while Mikel Beyers recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey and Jannson Williams each scored 11 points.

Marshall women’s basketball also had a tight game against Louisiana Tech, but it was the Bulldogs who won 50-48. Savannah Wheeler led the Herd with 17 points, while Kennedi Colclough had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.