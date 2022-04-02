Bob Huggins named to Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins has been named one of 13 members for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Huggins, who was born in Morgantown and also grew up in Ohio, attended and played at both Ohio University and West Virginia University. His coaching career began in 1977 as an assistant for the Mountaineers.

His first head coaching job began in 1980 at then-NAIA Walsh University, and after a year as an assistant at UCF, Huggins was named head coach at Akron, before being hired at Cincinnati in 1989. After spending the 2006-07 season at Kansas State, Huggins returned to WVU in 2007, where he’s won 326 games in 15 seasons with the Mountaineers. Over his career, Huggins-coached teams have reached the NCAA Tournament 25 times, including two trips to the Final Four (1992, 2010) and four appearances in the Elite Eight (1992, 1993, 1996, 2010).

The official enshrinement is scheduled for September 9-10 in Springfield, Massachusetts. The 13-member Class of 2022 is below:

Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley, Lindsey Whalen

