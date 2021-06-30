Bob Huggins comments on Miles McBride’s future

WOAY (video courtesy WDTV) – On Tuesday, West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins held a press conference.

Early on, he addressed the future of star point guard Miles McBride. McBride is currently testing the NBA waters, having excelled at the combine last week. Recently, he was projected as a first round pick by ESPN’s draft expert Jonathan Givony.

Despite his soaring stock, McBride still has the option to return to Morgantown. He has until July 7 to make his decision official.

Recently, Huggins spoke with McBride on the phone about the player’s draft prospects.

“[He] said he’s keeping an open mind, and certainly wants to do what’s in his best interest,” Huggins said. “Which, I think we are all on board with.”

