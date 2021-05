SAN DIEGO, CA (WOAY) – At least two people were killed after a boat capsized off the coast of San Diego on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place near Point Loma leading into San Diego Bay, according to Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the City of San Diego.

The boat carried 25 people, and 23 were transported to hospitals, Ysea told ABC News. Five of those victims needed CPR, and three were revived, officials said.

