Bluefield’s McGeary, Wohlgemuth win Appy League Player, Pitcher of the Week Honors

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A pair of Bluefield Ridge Runners sweep Appalachian League Player of the Week Honors.

Catcher Haydn McGeary earns the Appy League Player of the Week title after hitting .591 with five extra-base hits and six RBI last week. He led the league in hits, runs scored, average, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS. He also tied for first in doubles and total bases.

This summer, the two-time NCAA DII Player of the Year is hitting .403 with four home runs and 28 RBI. He will join the Kentucky Wildcats this fall.

Nate Wohlgemuth was named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week.

The Ridge Runners’ ace took a perfect game into the eighth inning on Saturday against Princeton; he retired the first 22 batters he faced. He struck out 12.

Wohlgemuth held opponents to a .043 batting average during the week.

The Oklahoma native is 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 29 strikeouts so far this season. He is committed to play at Rogers State for his junior year.

Related