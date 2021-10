BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – At the beginning of the season, Bluefield and PikeView were scheduled to meet on the football field October 8, but the game was moved to Monday.

The Beavers established momentum early, including two defensive scores, as they won 66-0 for their first win of the season. Bluefield is scheduled to go to Tazewell on Friday night.

Also in high school sports on Monday, Summers County volleyball won at James Monroe three games to two.

