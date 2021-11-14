Bluefield University wins season finale against Union College

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield University kept their win streak alive Saturday night, defeating Union College 29-21 in their season finale.

Lebron Fields had a career day, rushing for a personal record 222 yards on 30 carries. DaMarcus Wimbush, the Rams’ all-time sacks leader and tackler, added to his numbers; He had 12 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack. Nathan Herstich also continued his great season, with 147 yards passing and a touchdown.

The Rams finish the season with a 6-5 overall record. It is their second winning season since the return of their program.

Related