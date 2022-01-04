Bluefield University students to learn remotely for start of spring semester

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield University in Tazewell County is moving to remote learning next week.

According to the school, the decision came in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases both locally and nationally.

Classes will move to remote learning at the start of the Spring semester on Jan 10, and return to in-person on Jan 18.

As well, all members of the campus community will be required to receive and submit a negative COVID test before returning to campus. Masks will also be required for all during the beginning weeks of the semester.

Related