Bluefield University football set for quick turnaround from spring to fall seasons

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On September 4th, Bluefield University will host Thomas More University in their regular season opener.

The Rams are capping one of the strangest off-seasons in school history, in which they’ve had just four months between the end of their spring season and the start of fall ball.

Bluefield is looking at the positives when it comes to the quick turnaround they will have to make.

“Less than a semester ago, we were just playing,” said fifth-senior Charles Turner-Cox. “So now the conditioning should still be there, the plays, everything should be refreshed.”

The odd pandemic year also allowed players like Turner-Cox and star linebacker Demarcus Wimbush to return for their fifth-years of eligibility.

“This is the most experienced team we’ve had since we’ve been here, in our five years,” said head coach Dewey Lusk. “We are returning a starter at every position on the field.”

