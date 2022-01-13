Bluefield University extends remote learning by one week

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield University will extend its remote learning for another week.

The university says the extension is necessary as they continue to test campus community members. They also noted rising COVID-19 cases on a local and national level.

“It is a similar process to boarding a flight,” said Dr. Joshua Arnold, Vice President for Student Development. “We are onboarding identified groups of students at specific times running tests on everyone.”

The fall semester at Bluefield University began on Jan 10, with original plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. That goal is now pushed back to Jan 24.

