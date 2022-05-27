Bluefield tops Shady Spring in epic extra-innings battle

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Thursday was the second wild night in a row in the Class AA Region 3 Championship Series between Shady Spring and Bluefield Baseball.

The Beavers got off to an early 2-0 lead, but the Tigers tied things in the bottom of the first. Shady took a 4-2 lead later on, but Bluefield was able to bounce back and tie things at 4.

In the top of the 5th, Kerry Collins launched a ball to left. The three-run shot put the Beavers up 7-4.

Over the next few innings, the Tigers were able to even things at 7, so for the second straight night, this series went into extras.

In the top of the 9th, it was Collins again who hit a three-run home run to give Bluefield a 10-7 lead, and, ultimately, the win. The senior finished the day with 7 RBI.

“Home run was no where in my mind there,” Collins explained. “I got a high curveball, I think that’s what it was. When I hit it, it was really low. I pointed to the dug out and it just snuck out.”

Collins added, “I thought we fought really hard. That was the most grit I’ve seen us have all year. We never laid down. We had some rough spots, but we pulled through and showed up on defense.”

Bluefield Head Coach Jimmy Redmond said, “It’s a great feeling. I think they say 1974 they went upstate. We’re known for basketball and football. These last few years we’ve brought excitement to Bluefield with baseball.”

“It’s a great feeling for our community and baseball family.”

The series now shifts back to Bluefield on Friday for Game 3. Game time is set for noon.

