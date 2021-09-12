Bluefield State wins first football game since 1980

WOAY – Playing its second game since the rebirth of the program, Bluefield State came back from an early deficit to win its first game since 1980, 35-27 over Elizabeth City State.

The Big Blues found themselves in a 21-0 hole early, but three J’Rell Joseph touchdown passes brought the visitors level, going into halftime tied 21-21. BSC would come from behind again in the second half, with Joseph throwing a fourth touchdown pass. Bluefield State stays on the road next week at Johnson C. Smith.

Bluefield University also won on the road thanks to a notable comeback; the Rams scored 29 fourth-quarter points to edge Emory & Henry 46-45. Josh Nelson threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, while Latravious Johnson ran for 69 yards and added another score. Bluefield University is also on the road next Saturday at Pikeville.

Virginia Tech faced a sandwich game Saturday hosting Middle Tennessee, but the Hokies had little trouble in a 35-14 win. Rasheem Blackshear ran for two touchdowns, while Braxton Burmeister recorded 194 total yards of offense with one passing touchdown. Virginia Tech visits West Virginia for the first meeting in the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry since 2017.

