BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Since reintroducing football a year ago, Bluefield State has unveiled new uniforms, a new coaching staff and even a new mascot.

On Monday morning, the announced a new starting quarterback.

Shreveport, Louisiana native J’Rell Joseph will get the nod after impressing the coaching staff with his knowledge of the offense.

Like a majority of the Big Blue roster, Joseph is a true freshman. The teams opens its season on September 4 against Lawrence Tech.

