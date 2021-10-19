Bluefield State men’s golf celebrates USCAA national championship

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hear from freshmen Jacob Gunther and Douglas Nordlof, and head coach David Woodrum as Bluefield State men’s golf celebrates the 2021 USCAA National Championship.

Competing on Penn State University’s Blue Course last week, the Big Blue posted a two-round team score of 605, three shots ahead of St. Mary of the Woods to win the team title. Bluefield State was six shots SMWC after Day 1, but played consistently on the second day to take the lead.

Gunther was the individual medalist with rounds of 71 & 74, making birdie-eagle on the last two holes to secure the individual title. Nordlof finished tied for second; his 72 would be the lowest score of the second day.

Bluefield State will now use the winter months to prepare for the spring season, and the NCAA Championships.

